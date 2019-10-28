Brokerages Anticipate Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.41 million.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price target on Golar LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.25. 91,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 267,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

