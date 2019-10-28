Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Raised by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% during the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.52. 9,838,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,522,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

