Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,423,309. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.31.

NYSE ECL opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

