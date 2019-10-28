Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 967 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total transaction of $401,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,000.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,901 shares of company stock worth $12,271,403 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

