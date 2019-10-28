Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $169.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.85 and a 52 week high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

