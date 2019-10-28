Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,492,791,000 after buying an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,023,732,000 after buying an additional 1,184,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2,073.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,852,443,000 after buying an additional 14,201,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $118.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

