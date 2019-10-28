Brinker Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackline during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackline by 65.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Blackline by 183.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,500 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of BL opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -184.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Blackline had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

