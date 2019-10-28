Brinker Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,954 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLNX opened at $110.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 7,500 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $819,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

