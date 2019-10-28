Brinker Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $475,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $110.00 target price on Chesapeake Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $236,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,858 shares of company stock valued at $269,817. 4.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CPK opened at $94.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.19. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.94%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

