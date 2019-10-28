Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 330 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Angela L. Kleiman sold 12,327 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.00, for a total transaction of $3,919,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total transaction of $4,316,344.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,502.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.26.

ESS stock opened at $325.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.33. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $235.51 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The business had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.