Brinker Capital Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 68.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.20.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,707.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $301,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $1,030,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

