Brighton Jones LLC Sells 982 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,152,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.79. 4,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,113. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $185.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.70.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

