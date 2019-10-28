Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,245. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $198.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.81.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

