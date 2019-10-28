Brighton Jones LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. 12,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,427. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $56.12 and a 1 year high of $72.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3405 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

