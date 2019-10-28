Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7,926.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,219 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $23,223,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 883,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,589,000 after buying an additional 43,843 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 307.0% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.38. 1,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,444. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $192.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

