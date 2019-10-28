Brighthouse Financial (BHF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brighthouse Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BHF stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,748.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock worth $991,180. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

