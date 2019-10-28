Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Now Covered by FinnCap

FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a corporate rating and a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on the stock.

LON:BMS opened at GBX 211.50 ($2.76) on Thursday. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 70.08 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 248 ($3.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 202.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

