Bovis Homes Group’s (BVS) Restricted Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS)‘s stock had its “restricted” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($16.07) price objective on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,117.25 ($14.60).

Shares of Bovis Homes Group stock opened at GBX 1,194 ($15.60) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,121.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,067.88. Bovis Homes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 818.60 ($10.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,256 ($16.41).

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

