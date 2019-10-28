Boot Barn (BOOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $185.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.92.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,906 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $136,085.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $476,562.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.