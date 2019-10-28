Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stake Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Booking were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Booking by 197,303.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 596,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,616,000 after acquiring an additional 595,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 2,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Booking by 45.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after acquiring an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $277,285,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $240,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,930.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,087.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,057.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,844. The company has a market capitalization of $86.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,002.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,885.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,081.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

