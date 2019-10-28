BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Set at $82.00 by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BOKF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.86.

BOKF stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $78.51. 89,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,870. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

