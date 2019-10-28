BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given a $92.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on BOK Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut BOK Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.86.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,870. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.18.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $465.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $686,497.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.