Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $420.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $420.00 price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s FY2022 earnings at $24.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.82.

Shares of BA traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $341.94. 1,578,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,523. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

