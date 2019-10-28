BNK Petroleum (TSE:BKX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

BNK Petroleum Inc. (TSE:BKX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

BNK Petroleum Company Profile (TSE:BKX)

BNK Petroleum Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of unconventional oil and gas resource plays in the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Germany, France, and the Netherlands. The company produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It has working interests in approximately 17,680 net acres of shale oil acreage in the Caney/Upper Sycamore formations of the Tishomingo Field, Oklahoma.

