Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th.

ZRE traded down C$0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,829. Bmo Equal Weight Reits Index Etf has a one year low of C$20.24 and a one year high of C$25.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.99.

