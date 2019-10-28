BMO Capital Markets Boosts Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $47.00

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. S&P Equity Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.96%.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $337,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares valued at $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.