Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 23.9% in October

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,210,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 21,300,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 79,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Striano sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $337,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,250.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 23,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 75,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,787. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $26.88 and a 52-week high of $55.17.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. S&P Equity Research downgraded Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

