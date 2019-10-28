Blackrock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Trading Up 0.1%

Blackrock Throgmorton Trust PLC (LON:THRG) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 580.30 ($7.58), approximately 56,551 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 83,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 507.57.

In related news, insider Louise Nash purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £5,700 ($7,448.06).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

