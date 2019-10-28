BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,093 Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.40% of Purple Innovation worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 150.0% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 97,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $750,639.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 263,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,224. 78.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRPL opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $379.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of -0.43. Purple Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

