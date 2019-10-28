BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,524,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.38% of Servicesource International worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 419,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 309,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 228,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore acquired 117,000 shares of Servicesource International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,687.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Servicesource International stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47. Servicesource International Inc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Servicesource International

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

