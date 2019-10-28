BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 4.2% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 20,980.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $420,451,000 after purchasing an additional 891,658 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 50,843.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 665.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,641,000 after purchasing an additional 112,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 100,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.49.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 2,522,596 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.75 on Monday, reaching $465.55. 22,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,604. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $487.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.81 and a 200 day moving average of $447.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.