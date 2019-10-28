BlackRock Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Microvision were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvision during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MVIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities set a $2.00 price objective on Microvision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.55. Microvision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

