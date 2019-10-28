BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.92. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.