BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 111,972 Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 111,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Star Group by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 155,673 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Star Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

SGU opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $458.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.24. Star Group LP has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.38 million for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 1.73%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Star Group Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.