BlackRock Inc. Acquires 19,834 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes purchased 5,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $16.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.64. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

