BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Position Boosted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr alerts:

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.