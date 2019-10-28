Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $77.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.83. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,422,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $73,500.00. Insiders have sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Black Hills by 5.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Black Hills by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Black Hills by 125.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Black Hills by 281.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

