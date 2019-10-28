Black Hills (BKH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Black Hills to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Black Hills to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $77.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $82.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $589,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 145,306 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,504.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

