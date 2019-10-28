bitJob (STU) Market Capitalization Reaches $17,866.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitJob has a market capitalization of $17,866.00 and $3.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About bitJob

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io . bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

