BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0001

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $524,944.00 and $2,242.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00412674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050512 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001269 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,558,260,209 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Graviex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

