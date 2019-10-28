Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Reaches $0.0198 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $229,699.00 and approximately $20,460.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003346 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 11,597,849 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, STEX, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

