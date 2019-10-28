Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.06 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 28th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $141.06 million and $12.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.05 or 0.00087107 BTC on major exchanges including Negocie Coins, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Exmo.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00409569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050852 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001293 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitfinex, Braziliex, Ovis, Graviex, BitFlip, Bithumb, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, Indodax, Bitsane, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, BitBay, Instant Bitex, Bleutrade, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Crex24, Binance, Sistemkoin, Bitinka, OKEx, DSX, C2CX, Coinone, CEX.IO, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, TDAX, Koineks, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, Korbit, Zebpay, Bitlish, Exrates, Kucoin, QuadrigaCX, BitMarket and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

