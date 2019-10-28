BitBar Price Tops $3.03 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, BitBar has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One BitBar coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.03 or 0.00032383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market cap of $130,904.00 and $275.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBar alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,810.76 or 2.32891125 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000401 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 43,164 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.