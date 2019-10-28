Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s (BHVN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $87.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 96.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.82.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 17,700 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $797,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,747 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.