BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BIO-TECHNE to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Shares of TECH stock opened at $203.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.