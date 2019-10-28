Binance USD Reaches Market Cap of $21.72 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010306 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and $17.48 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00039253 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.19 or 0.05435428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000219 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042969 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030929 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

