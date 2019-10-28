Binance USD Hits Market Capitalization of $20.44 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and $10.75 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010758 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00041180 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.05570195 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043383 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00032041 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

