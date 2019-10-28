Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) PT Set at €38.00 by HSBC

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GBF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Bilfinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilfinger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.43 ($42.36).

GBF stock opened at €28.98 ($33.70) on Monday. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €39.20 ($45.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -130.54.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

