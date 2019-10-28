BidaskClub Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Buy

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.
Shares of SYBT opened at $39.45 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $887.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $122,859.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 362 shares of company stock valued at $13,356 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
