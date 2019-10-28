BidaskClub Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Buy

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SYBT opened at $39.45 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $28.02 and a one year high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $887.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Dishman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $122,859.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,673.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 362 shares of company stock valued at $13,356 and have sold 27,184 shares valued at $1,008,496. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.