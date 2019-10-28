BidaskClub Downgrades HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) to Sell

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMSY. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of HMS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HMS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $33.07 on Friday. HMS has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. HMS had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HMS will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas M. Williams sold 87,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $3,333,969.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,351.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Greg D. Aunan sold 32,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $1,227,787.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 634,856 shares of company stock valued at $24,166,768 in the last ninety days. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HMS by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in HMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

